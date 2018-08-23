Surprise!: Humpback Whale Breaches To Soak Whale-Watchers In Alaska

This is a video of a humpback whale who convinced a friend to distract whale watchers aboard a boat off the coast of Gustavus, Alaska, so it could sneak up and splash the shit out of them. And let me be the first to congratulate them on a mission accomplished. You know, I've already been on three whale watching tours in my life and have yet to see a single whale. And they always give me a voucher to come back for free another day, knowing full well I'm a tourist and not going to be around to collect. It's all a sham. "You're talking about whale watching tours?" Do whales even live in lakes?

Keep going for the video while I try to identify the guy in the video laughing like a madman.

Thanks to Dev, who would have taken the opportunity to hop on the back of that whale and ride it straight to Atlantis.