Surprise!: Humpback Whale Breaches To Soak Whale-Watchers In Alaska

August 23, 2018

This is a video of a humpback whale who convinced a friend to distract whale watchers aboard a boat off the coast of Gustavus, Alaska, so it could sneak up and splash the shit out of them. And let me be the first to congratulate them on a mission accomplished. You know, I've already been on three whale watching tours in my life and have yet to see a single whale. And they always give me a voucher to come back for free another day, knowing full well I'm a tourist and not going to be around to collect. It's all a sham. "You're talking about whale watching tours?" Do whales even live in lakes?

Keep going for the video while I try to identify the guy in the video laughing like a madman.

Thanks to Dev, who would have taken the opportunity to hop on the back of that whale and ride it straight to Atlantis.

  • Megatron Jenkins

    I love my homestate, nature is playful up here! Thanks, GW!

  • Jenness

    That would be so terrifying. One of those "Holy Crap!" and then once your heart gets out of your throat and you realize as you pat yourself you're not capsized or dead, then you'd laugh because you cheated death. LOL

  • Munihausen

    Something is a bit fishy about this video.

  • Megatron Jenkins

    I don't want to hear you weep and whale about it!

  • TheQiwiMan

    This is a very rare occurrence.

    Not the whale breaching, I mean people paying to go whale-watching and not being bored out of their minds the entire time.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    i thought you were gonna say filming in landscape mode

  • TheQiwiMan

    ^^^ALSO THIS^^^

