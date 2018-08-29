Sure, Why Not?: Cat Camps, Tiny Indoor/Outdoor Tents For Cats

August 29, 2018

cat-tents-1.jpg

These are Cat Camp tents for cats (and small dogs I suppose). They're suitable for indoor and outdoor use and provide your cat with a cozy place to relax while still being able to see what's going on around them. They cost $60, come in blue, red and orange, and have a fluffy microfiber interior. I just bought one. "Did you?" No. I thought about it though before coming to my senses and realizing my cat isn't going to appreciate anything I spend $60 of my hard-earned money on. "How long did you sleep at work today?" Not quite four hours. Still, I know for a fact if I bought one of these and set it up at home that within five minutes my cat would be asleep in a reusable grocery bag in the kitchen. And on a related note: is it possible for a cat to poop while crawling under a low bed? Asking for a friend with a smell in their room who's afraid to look under the bed but really needs this mystery solved before their girlfriend gets home.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

cat-tents-2.jpg

cat-tents-3.jpg

cat-tents-4-5.jpg

cat-tents-4.jpg

Thanks to Shannon S, who agrees cats like to go camping too, especially if there's fishing involved.

Florida Man And Friends Live-Comment A Frog Trying To Eat A Moth That's Way Too Big (And Crawls Back Out Of Its Mouth)

Previous Story

Previous Story

  • SnowMan

    Guaranteed litter box, it even has the plastic crackly bottom.Keep near the garbage because it will be in the next load.With or without the cat in it ;)

  • Colin Pineda

    *cheap and a thief

  • Irina Abramovich

    Hubree is the best kitten EVAr! Yay to a cat tent— it’d be fun if you COULD bring your kitten camping with you!

  • MargotP

    I feel like it's a skeuomorphic nod to the original tent based design.(I just wanted to use skeuomorphic :P)

  • Jenness

    Or, if you are cheap. Steal one of the tiny display tents from Academy.

  • TheQiwiMan

    *cheap and a thief

  • Megatron Jenkins

    Whatever works.

  • Noam

    Why does it look like the entrance flap shuts? Is it so you can lock your cat in it? Or is it for the cat to shut when he needs privacy? Why would a cat ever need privacy?

  • Wooder

    Guaranteed litter box, it even has the plastic crackly bottom.
    Keep near the garbage because it will be in the next load.
    With or without the cat in it ;)

  • TheQiwiMan

    I love my little kitty, but I don't love her enough to spend 60 bucks for this.

  • Ez

    Why does it look like the entrance flap shuts? Is it so you can lock your cat in it? Or is it for the cat to shut when he needs privacy? Why would a cat ever need privacy?

  • TheDR

    I feel like it's a skeuomorphic nod to the original tent based design.

    (I just wanted to use skeuomorphic :P)

  • Eric Ord

    "(I just wanted to use skeuomorphic :P)"

    THANK YOU FOR ADMITTING THAT THAT'S EXACTLY WHAT I WAS GOING TO ACCUSE YOU OF

  • Megatron Jenkins

    You and EZ got copy/pasted, lol.

  • Cup-O-Jesus

    You and EZ got copy/pasted, lol.

