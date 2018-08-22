Sure, Why Not?: A Limo Made From The Fuselage Of A Learjet

August 22, 2018

jet-limo-1.jpg

Twelve years from concept to completion, this is the Limo-Jet: the alleged world's first street-legal limousine made from the fuselage of a Learjet. And I believe it too, because why would anybody else ever do that?

The cockpit of the plane has been swapped for a single-seat setup for the driver which is surrounded by a bank of screens that are meant to help the driver to maneuver the behemoth on public roads....it has a V8 engine of unspecified origin that drives the rear wheels.


» Accommodates 16-18 Passengers
» Color: Candy Apple Red
» Interior: Black and Red
» 30″ Chrome Wheels, Sponsored by DUB™.
» (1) 42″ Plasma Screen
» (4) Large Flat Screen TVs
» DVD player [Editor's note: wowzers!]
» Laser, Strobe Lights, Disco Ball
» 4,500 Watt Stereo with CD Player
» Theater Surround Sound
» Realistic Jet Engine Cranking System and More

Obviously, it's only a matter of time before this thing is cruising the Las Vegas strip, and I have every intention of being the high roller on-board. There just better be a privacy partition between me and the driver, because I don't want him watching while I, well -- you know. "No, I don't know." Yes you do. "Just say it." Eat all the food I stuffed in my pockets from the buffet!

Keep going for a bunch more shots (including the interior) while I speculate what good is a limo with no sunroof to hang out of flashing my tits at passersby.

jet-limo-2.jpg

jet-limo-3.jpg

jet-limo-4.jpg

jet-limo-5.jpg

jet-limo-6.jpg

jet-limo-7.jpg

jet-limo-8.jpg

jet-limo-9.jpg

jet-limo-10.jpg

jet-limo-11.jpg

Thanks to v, who agrees it would be a lot cooler if it could fly. Or at least glide over traffic.

  • Jenness

    It's got a bar in it. I actually am totally into this level of FU extravagance.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Why? Or Why not? That is the question... and from what I see here neither of them has an answer.

    I especially like the interior photos that don't really tell you anything. It just looks all dark with stupid ugly accent lights.

  • Meh

    What's the dollar tag?

  • Munihausen

    Now I'm feelin so fly like a G2

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    please be vigilant for the inevitable social media post depicting this thing having been damaged in an accident. like being driven into a wall or scratched while parking. i neeeeeds it.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Aww, the jet engines are only decorative? What a cock tease.

