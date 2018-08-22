Sure, Why Not?: A Limo Made From The Fuselage Of A Learjet

Twelve years from concept to completion, this is the Limo-Jet: the alleged world's first street-legal limousine made from the fuselage of a Learjet. And I believe it too, because why would anybody else ever do that?

The cockpit of the plane has been swapped for a single-seat setup for the driver which is surrounded by a bank of screens that are meant to help the driver to maneuver the behemoth on public roads....it has a V8 engine of unspecified origin that drives the rear wheels.

» Accommodates 16-18 Passengers

» Color: Candy Apple Red

» Interior: Black and Red

» 30″ Chrome Wheels, Sponsored by DUB™.

» (1) 42″ Plasma Screen

» (4) Large Flat Screen TVs

» DVD player [Editor's note: wowzers!]

» Laser, Strobe Lights, Disco Ball

» 4,500 Watt Stereo with CD Player

» Theater Surround Sound

» Realistic Jet Engine Cranking System and More

Obviously, it's only a matter of time before this thing is cruising the Las Vegas strip, and I have every intention of being the high roller on-board. There just better be a privacy partition between me and the driver, because I don't want him watching while I, well -- you know. "No, I don't know." Yes you do. "Just say it." Eat all the food I stuffed in my pockets from the buffet!

Keep going for a bunch more shots (including the interior) while I speculate what good is a limo with no sunroof to hang out of flashing my tits at passersby.

Thanks to v, who agrees it would be a lot cooler if it could fly. Or at least glide over traffic.