Sounds Legit: Reporter Claims 'Defective Flux Capacitator' To Blame For Skydiving Plane Crash

August 29, 2018

flux-capacitator-plane-crash.jpg

Seen here proving not everyone has seen Back To The Future, this is a short video news clip from Boston 25 reporter Kathryn Burcham, who states that a 'defective flux capacitator' is to blame for the crash-landing (with no serious injuries) of a skydiving plane at Cranland Airport in Hanson, Massachusetts. There's some speculation she might have actually meant a defective flux gate compass, or that she just had no clue what she was talking about, like me all the time. Personally I suspect a faulty tricorder is to blame, although we can't rule out the possibility that a misplaced sonic screwdriver caused a short.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Greg M, who's convinced the plane's replicator must have crapped out.

  • Megatron Jenkins

    Wow. Really? That's... Tha...

    (walks away)

  • Andyman7714

    Hazelton (that's what it sounded like) must be laughing his ass off.

  • Jenness

    Yeah he is

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    i hope before take-off the pilot said "where we're going, we don't need roads!"

  • TheQiwiMan

    News anchors really will say anything, no matter how stupid.

    https://youtu.be/NMXRxNbPvG...

