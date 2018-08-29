Sounds Legit: Reporter Claims 'Defective Flux Capacitator' To Blame For Skydiving Plane Crash

Seen here proving not everyone has seen Back To The Future, this is a short video news clip from Boston 25 reporter Kathryn Burcham, who states that a 'defective flux capacitator' is to blame for the crash-landing (with no serious injuries) of a skydiving plane at Cranland Airport in Hanson, Massachusetts. There's some speculation she might have actually meant a defective flux gate compass, or that she just had no clue what she was talking about, like me all the time. Personally I suspect a faulty tricorder is to blame, although we can't rule out the possibility that a misplaced sonic screwdriver caused a short.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Greg M, who's convinced the plane's replicator must have crapped out.