Somebody Modded A $500,000 Rolls Royce Phantom Into A Monster Truck

These are a couple videos of the ~$500,000 Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe that somebody modified into a monster truck. I can't imagine a convertible monster truck is a very safe idea, but I've got the feeling this thing isn't actually going to do very many car crushing backflips anyways. And that's a shame. What's the purpose of a monster truck if not to crush cars and give grown men boners that they think about later in order to pleasure their human partner? "Um, what?" No word how the monster truck handles, but there's one person who knows how to hot-wire a Rolls Royce that plans on finding out. My God I wish I was that person.

Keep going for the videos.

Thanks to v, for helping me realize my dream of building a UPS monster truck. We'll call it...the Package Smasher.