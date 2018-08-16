Snorkeler Captures Stunning Footage Of A Humpback Whale Curiously Swimming Around Him

This is a video captured by snorkeler Adam Stern off the coast of Nuku'alofa, Tonga of a curious female humpback whale that swam around his diving group for a half hour (don't worry, video is a minute and 22 seconds), performing all sorts of barrel rolls and other beautiful acrobatics. You know, sometimes it's easy to forget just how many amazing creatures Mother Nature has invented because you never leave your apartment because you're terrified of bringing home some of her less desirable creations like butt spiders. "You mean bed bugs?" I wish I did. "Just how long have you been holed up in that apartment, GW?" It's been a while. "When was the last time you saw a bird?" Are you messing with me? I assumed they all went extinct years ago.

Keep going for the video for ULTRA MAJESTICNESS.

Thanks to me, for taking the plunge and clicking on a Facebook link posted by someone I don't trust.