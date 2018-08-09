Smooth, Bro: Have You Ever Even Cut Down A Tree Before?

August 9, 2018

This is a very short video of a man cutting down a tree and doing a very poor job of avoiding hitting anything. I mean, there are only so many places that tree could fall, and about half of them involve vehicles, one a wood chipper, one is on himself and his work buddy, and the last is on the person filming. What the hell was he trying to do? SPOILER: clearly trying to land the tree in the back of the work truck to make cleanup easier. Admittedly, smart thinking, would buy a beer if he didn't already drink a dozen.

Keep going for the whole video, but the gif should really be enough. Also, props for him trying to get under the tree like he could Hulk it back up.

Thanks to Marc B, who mentioned he's got the feeling this company might not be licensed or insured.

  • Jesus Presley ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ™

    I like how he thought that he could just run and catch it. He's lucky not to have died.

  • Douchy McDouche

    When you go to get a haircut and say "just take a little off the top".

  • paperboy

    Then he tries to stop the tree... smdh

  • Jesus Presley ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ™

    Worked with a guy once, who tried to do that with a file-cabinet safe. It started to fall and then he tried to run under it to stop it. They're about 500 lbs. Fortunately for him, another guy on the crew grabbed him by the arm before he could kill himself.

  • Eric Ord

    In all honesty this vid is me posting on Geekologie message boards :'(

  • GeneralDisorder

    If Eric Ord falls in the woods, does it make a sound?

  • TheQiwiMan

    I don't get it, what did he think was gonna happen?

  • GeneralDisorder

    He thought the tree was gonna fall. Turns out he was right.

  • Mark

    wow.....he didn't give himself much of a window to land it. I usually have another person with a rope tied to the tree to guide it in the direction needed as it just starts to fall.

  • Calm

    even doing that i still would have parked further away.

  • Mark

    agreed

    They should positioned the woodchipper right there. Now THAT would have made for some great video.

    Timber!
    Craaaacckkkkkk
    BZZZZZZZZZZZTTTTT!!!!!

  • Calm

    agreed

