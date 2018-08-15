Smart: Selling Bananas In Packs Of Increasing Ripeness

August 15, 2018

banana-a-day.jpg

This is a shot of a 'One a Day Banana' pack being sold at an E-Mart in South Korea. The pack comes with six bananas (apparently Korea only has six days a week, or people refrain from eating bananas on Sundays to prevent their stools from getting too soft) in a range of ripeness so you always have a banana that isn't too green, or already brown and only good for making banana nut bread. Me? Just how Goldilocks likes her porridge, chairs and beds, I like my bananas JUST RIGHT. Not too green, not too brown, and definitely not being wielded dangerously near my butt by my girlfriend in a black leather nurse costume telling me this will only hurt for a few days, a couple weeks max.

Thanks to Linby, who agrees they should really just tied the bananas together and not waste the plastic.

New McDonald's 'Experience Of The Future' Locations Will Look Like An Apple Store

Previous Story

Dinner And A Show: Pizza Delivery Boy Shows Off Very Impressive Piano Skills During A Delivery

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: alternatively go to the market and make your own banana ripeness variety pack, bananas, eating things, fruit, getting mushy, health and fitness, keeping the doctor away, plastic, problem solving, ripeness, selling things, wasting things, what a time to be alive
Previous Post
Next Post