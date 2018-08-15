Smart: Selling Bananas In Packs Of Increasing Ripeness

This is a shot of a 'One a Day Banana' pack being sold at an E-Mart in South Korea. The pack comes with six bananas (apparently Korea only has six days a week, or people refrain from eating bananas on Sundays to prevent their stools from getting too soft) in a range of ripeness so you always have a banana that isn't too green, or already brown and only good for making banana nut bread. Me? Just how Goldilocks likes her porridge, chairs and beds, I like my bananas JUST RIGHT. Not too green, not too brown, and definitely not being wielded dangerously near my butt by my girlfriend in a black leather nurse costume telling me this will only hurt for a few days, a couple weeks max.

Thanks to Linby, who agrees they should really just tied the bananas together and not waste the plastic.