Satanic Temple Unveils 8.5-Foot Bronze Baphomet Statue At Arkansas State Capitol Protest

August 20, 2018

baphomet-statue-arkansas-1.jpg

In protest of Senator Jason Rapert's successful campaign to install a Ten Commandments statue on the Arkansas State Capitol grounds in Little rock, the Satanic Temple recently unveiled an 8.5-foot bronze statue of Baphomet on the stairs of the Capitol during their "Rally for the First Amendment", which more than 100 protesters and counter-protesters attended, presumably because the bars in Little Rock didn't open until later:

The Satanic Temple is suing the Federal Government for the right to permanently install the statue on the Capitol grounds, arguing that since the Capitol has a Ten Commandments monument, other religions must be allowed to display their symbols there, too.


A group of Christians also attended the rally, and those interviewed by KATV were articulate and respectful of the Satanists and their statue. "God loves them, and we love them," said one. "These people are here in support of their beliefs, and I'm here in support of mine," said another. "Fortunately we live in a country that allows freedom of speech, freedom of religion. I may not necessarily agree with their faith, but I respect it."

Wow, two sides both making decent sense -- that's a rarity. Regardless of how you feel about any of this though, you have to admit that's a pretty bitchin' statue and would look awesome in my backyard by the firepit. "Take an Instagram pic of me laying across his lap?" Depends, how do you feel about burning in hell for all eternity? "It's inevitable." Hop on up there, do you want me to use a filter or no?

Keep going for a shot of the existing Ten Commandments statue and a video news report, which includes an interview with Senator Jason Rapert, who is a firm believer that what good is a job if you can't combine your two favorite things (in his case, church and state).

ten-commandments-statue.jpg

Thanks to Joshua S, who agrees it's only a matter of time until the Church Of The Flying Spaghetti Monster gets involved.

  • Mr. Roboto

    As a Christian myself, I've got to say that I don't know if I think putting any particular religious symbols or icons on government property is a great idea. Of course, everyone has a belief system of some sort, so I guess the question would be, "What constitutes religious belief?" Belief in the government could become religious at some point, and then we'd have to take all of the government property off of government property. That would be something!

  • Javier Arreola

    Notice me Senpai, notice me!!!

  • Fartbutt

    Like Ragnar once said... "I hope that someday, our gods can become friends" I'm about to tear up again TnT

  • Tigerh8r

    Well, one of those statues is clearly much cooler than the other.

  • Bling Nye

    "Evil will always triumph, because Good is dumb." -Dark Helmet

  • The_Wretched

    And so begins the walk of 1000 gods. How about we just say governmental lands (our lands for all of us) skip the gods? It's not like there aren't a shortage of churches on every corner where they can post all the 10C they can stomach.

  • Meh

    Awesome. Looks way cooler as a god anyway.

  • FearlessFarris

    "A group of Christians also attended the rally, and those interviewed by
    KATV were articulate and respectful of the Satanists and their statue.
    "God loves them, and we love them," said one. "These people are here in
    support of their beliefs, and I'm here in support of mine," said
    another. "Fortunately we live in a country that allows freedom of
    speech, freedom of religion. I may not necessarily agree with their
    faith, but I respect it."

    Wow, did they ever pick the right Christians to interview! Good for these guys for exemplifying their faith.

    EtA: I guess by being massive trolls, the satanists are also exemplifying their faith in their own way.

  • Jenness

    Agreed that they picked the right ones to interview. This is the way to do it - and then of course to blow that mother**** up into a million pieces and put a little "Oopsie - Allah Akbar" apology note on it afterward, because that would just be hillary-ious.

    I know, I know...https://i.giphy.com/media/vk7VesvyZ...

  • Bling Nye

    If one assumes a faith that involves a concept of God and Satan, and that Satan is the "ultimate trickster and liar" I find it very easy to believe that Satan has duped people into believing in God, where Satan has essentially insinuated himself as "God"; whereas the "real God" is minding Their Own business elsewhere, passively....

    At the very least, it's arguable that organized religion itself is a tool of the devil since it often requires blind faith, no questions, and much literal evil has been perpetrated by adherents of the organized faiths, such as witch hunts, inquisitions, torture, rape, and most recently a whole lot of child molestation.

    And I'm not limiting it to just Christianity here, although it's arguably in the top two worst offenders for faiths that have given rise to horrible crimes perpetrated by its ostensible adherents.

    But I digress.

  • Chino Pisces

    faith is for idiots.

  • Bling Nye

    Faith is for idiots like a crutch or wheelchair is for the injured/disabled. I don't begrudge anyone their faith or their need for it. Some people need crutches for mobility. Some don't. Just don't think you can try and pummel me with your crutch in an attempt to make me need a crutch too, then were gonna have some fuckin' problems.

  • Closet Nerd

    Its modern day mythology

  • Mark

    I have faith that there is an idiot born every minute.

  • Chino Pisces

    Why need faith when there is proof? christians breed all the time.

  • Munihausen

    I'm more of an Ishtar man, myself. To each his own.

  • Jesus Presley ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ™

    Chronos.

  • Megatron Jenkins

    Cthulu!

  • Mark

    All hail the box office receipts!

  • Doog

    Hail Satan?

