Russian Weapons Manufacturer Unveils Super Questionable Looking 5-Ton Mech

August 22, 2018

russian-mech-1.jpg

Because somebody has clearly been watching too much Robocop, these are several shots of the 13-foot tall, 5-ton mech recently unveiled by Russian weapons manufacturer Kalashnikov (of AK-47 fame). Named Igorek (presumably as in, "I go wreck things now"), the whole thing looks like a giant turd to me but can allegedly accommodate several pilots protected by bulletproof glass (which look suspiciously like plexiglass), hold weapons in its hands (although how effectively if at all is up for debate), and walk on two legs. Honestly, based on its look and the fact there's no video and that it's standing on a giant metal base it's probably welded to, my guess is this is just a nonfunctional statue. I've seen more menacing scrap metal sculptures in people's yards before. And those legs -- who would actually build a mech with legs like that? This thing would be so easy to topple, and then it's helpless on the ground like a t-rex, except at least a t-rex still has its tail to help it get back up. This thing would just be a sitting duck. And not a sexy one like Daisy Duck either, but one time she did show me her underwear Basic Instinct style. *angry, incomprehensible chatter* You were on a break, Donald!

Keep going for a couple more shots.

russian-mech-2.jpg

russian-mech-3.jpg

Thanks to Thaylor H, who agrees has the tow-cable AT-AT toppling scene from The Empire Strikes Back taught mech designers nothing?

Mmmm: 3,200 Year Old Cheese Found In Ancient Egyptian Tomb

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
  • Jeffrey

    At least it's not controlled by artificial intelligence...yet

  • Konstantin

    Kalashnikov denies naming this thing 'Igorek', saying it's just a nickname given to it by the press. I think they should go further, and deny having anything to do with it at all.

  • RaySmuckles

    hell yes, an IRL ED-209

  • Doog

    At least it's not controlled by artificial intelligence...yet

  • Tigerh8r

    We all know a few teddy-bear looking things could take that out with some rope and logs.

  • Joebags !

    HAH! I was going the Robocop route in my mind but you win sir. GG

  • Megatron Jenkins

    All roads lead to Star Wars.

  • typowned

    In Soviet Russia, Igorek's you...r reputation as a legitimate weapons manufacturer.

  • TheQiwiMan

    LOL "Igorek"?

    More like Igofalldownalot.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: about that, bulletproof, bullets, doing battle, i wouldn't be surprised to find out it's just a tiny model either, iffy, it's just a prototype wait till you see the real thing, looks believable, mech, mecha, metal, mhmm whatever you say, pew pew, questionable, robocop, russia, statue, the future, video needed, war machines, yeah you did
Previous Post