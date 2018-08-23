Reimagining Things: If Overwatch Was A Dark Souls Game

August 23, 2018

This is a very high production value video from the folks at TGN reimagining Overwatch as a Dark Souls game (previously: their reimagining of Overwatch as a 2-D style fighting game). You can tell a lot of time and effort went into making it. If you're into Overwatch and Dark Souls you'll probably love it. If you're only into one (particularly Dark Souls), you'll probably enjoy it. If you're not familiar with Overwatch or Dark Souls, this might be lost on you. My roommate doesn't even play video games so if I showed him this he would probably just assume it was World Of Warcraft or something. Not that there's anything wrong with that specifically, but there are plenty of things wrong with him generally. "You're a mean person, GW." You don't want to get on my bad side. "Do you even have a good side?" No I do not. You know how most people have a devil on one shoulder and an angel on the other? Well I only have a devil and a stuntman, and they agree A LOT.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jonathan Moxness, for reminding me I need to find a friend with Dark Souls 3 then have a sleepover at their house for like six consecutive weekends so I can play it the whole time and beat it.

