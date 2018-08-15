Real Products That Exist: Infinity Gauntlet House Slippers

August 15, 2018

infinity-gauntlet-slippers.jpg

Sorry folks I had to deal with some surprise stuff yesterday, and it sucked. I'm back now and ready to hold hands and skip through a meadow like the carefree, happy-go-lucky children that we are. These are the officially licensed Avengers: No Infinity Stone Unturned Thanos Slippers available for preorder from Merchoid ($17, shipping in December). Obviously, they're perfect for the Avengers fan who doesn't want to wear/masturbate with a heavy gauntlet but enjoys padding around the house in a pair of comfy slippers. I'm gonna be honest: I'm a sucker for slippers. I'm also a sucker for laying in front of the fireplace with someone special ...our bodies glistening in the firelight...eating chocolate covered strawberries from each other's lips and, well -- you know. "Waiting for Santa?" We're gonna catch that fat bastard this year.

Thanks to carey, who agrees slippers are one of life's simple pleasures. It's like I feel like a king even though I'm super poor.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Well Disney owns them both now, so of course Marvel is gonna merchandise the crap out of their IP just like Star Wars, even when the crap they're selling makes absolutely no sense.

  • Meh

    Its aliiiiive.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    it's too early to be hinting at birthday presents for next year

  • Geekologie

    it's never too early

  • Bling Nye

    "...had to deal with some surprise stuff yesterday, and it sucked." Did your friends get you stoned and then take you to one of those small local circuses where the performers all interact with the crowd in embarrassing ways then shout loudly that it was your birthday?

  • Geekologie

    i would have been fine with that

  • Bling Nye

    Clowns man, fucking clowwwns.

  • GeneralDisorder

    If ever something could look like whore shoes... These are whore shoes.

  • Bling Nye

    The word I think you're looking for is gigolo. Or pimp? Either way.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Whore/gigolo... potato potato

  • Bling Nye

    ...true.

  • Munihausen

    For the man who has everything, except for a girlfriend.

    I kid - they look comfy.

