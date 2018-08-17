Real Products that Exist: A Ring That Looks Like An Entire Finger

August 17, 2018

silverfinger-ring-1.jpg

Because why should James Bond's Goldfinger be the only one with a precious metal touch, this is the Sterling Silver Ladies Full Finger Ring available from Etsy seller MattWhiteJewelry ($175). The nail can be plated with black rhodium, yellow gold or rose gold at no cost, or you can have the entire ring plated in one of those metals for an additional $10. Are you thinking what I'm thinking? "Something about an exponential increase in ER visits for rings stuck in asses." You know, you and I really were cut from the same cloth. "A pair of bargain-bin Victoria's Secret panties?" More like a bra at a garage sale.

Keep going for several more shots.

silverfinger-ring-2.jpg

silverfinger-ring-3.jpg

silverfinger-ring-4.jpg

Thanks again to Pure Gold, who at least isn't a bronze plated turd like myself.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Great for scratching any crevice imaginable.

  • TheQiwiMan

    For that niche market of people who just really want to look like they have a bad prosthetic finger.

  • Munihausen

    Need a gold one of these for my, um, nevermind.

  • The_Wretched

    Goldfinger Bond Cos-play?

  • Bling Nye

    You can say "rectal spelunking" it's ok.

  • Munihausen

    I'm glad this is such a safe space.

  • The_Wretched

    why?

  • Bling Nye

    "Coke nail? Pfft, try coke finger!"

