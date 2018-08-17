Real Products that Exist: A Ring That Looks Like An Entire Finger

Because why should James Bond's Goldfinger be the only one with a precious metal touch, this is the Sterling Silver Ladies Full Finger Ring available from Etsy seller MattWhiteJewelry ($175). The nail can be plated with black rhodium, yellow gold or rose gold at no cost, or you can have the entire ring plated in one of those metals for an additional $10. Are you thinking what I'm thinking? "Something about an exponential increase in ER visits for rings stuck in asses." You know, you and I really were cut from the same cloth. "A pair of bargain-bin Victoria's Secret panties?" More like a bra at a garage sale.

