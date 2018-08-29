Pull Up, Pull Up!: Video Of A Pilot Flying His Plane Off The Edge Of A Cliff, Buzzing The Trees Below

August 29, 2018

Seen here taking a page from the script for the opening scene of GoldenEye, this is a video of a pilot flying his little Piper Cub off the edge of a cliff in Idaho. Watch out for potatoes!

"Was flying in the mountains by my house and saw this legit cliff and thought it would be cool to fall off it in the cub so we did it. My buddy was with me when we took the video."

I get it, there isn't much else to do in Idaho but risk death. Maybe move? "Moving is stressful." Tell me about it, I've been wanting to move for years but the thought of all the work involved gives me anxiety. "You literally own an inflatable mattress and a laptop." AND several trash bags of ill-fitting clothes. One time a robber broke in and left me $20 on the stove.

  • TBo in BC

    Looks like he had almost enough lift to take off even before the dive. It was just for the dramatic effect :-)

  • MustacheHam

    whew, that was nuts.

  • Andyman7714

    Did you see his nuts scrape the trees?

  • GeneralDisorder

    Bush pilots are pretty nuts. As much as I'd love to learn how to fly a plan and build a bad-ass bush-plane I know I'd have to work my current job twice in order to get a pilot's license.

  • Wooder

    Understandable in Idaho, he wasn't wearing a seatbelt and his wife was in the tree giving the finger to provoke him to come closer.

  • TheQiwiMan

    When he got back and saw the video, I hope he open-hand B-slapped his friend for filming vertically.

  • Closet Nerd

    And then he crashed trying to land....

  • Irina Abramovich

    It’d also be cool if he crashed into a bear but didn’t seriously injure him/her.

