Pull Up, Pull Up!: Video Of A Pilot Flying His Plane Off The Edge Of A Cliff, Buzzing The Trees Below

Seen here taking a page from the script for the opening scene of GoldenEye, this is a video of a pilot flying his little Piper Cub off the edge of a cliff in Idaho. Watch out for potatoes!

"Was flying in the mountains by my house and saw this legit cliff and thought it would be cool to fall off it in the cub so we did it. My buddy was with me when we took the video."

I get it, there isn't much else to do in Idaho but risk death. Maybe move? "Moving is stressful." Tell me about it, I've been wanting to move for years but the thought of all the work involved gives me anxiety. "You literally own an inflatable mattress and a laptop." AND several trash bags of ill-fitting clothes. One time a robber broke in and left me $20 on the stove.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Alex S, who agrees you don't know until you try.