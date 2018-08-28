Problem Solving: Two Guys Rig Up Rope System To Use Broken Windshield Wipers During Rainstorm

August 28, 2018

Your steering wheel: it's giving me anxiety.

This is a video from Sa Kaeo, Thailand of two young McGyvers who have rigged up a rope system in order to use the broken windshield wiper on their 30-year old Isuzu TFR pickup truck. It works pretty well, too. Granted not well enough for me to ever ride in that truck, but my devil-may-care days of reckless adventuring are behind me. "Here, drink this." *chugs* Jesus, what was that? It smelled like nail polish remover. "Nail polish remover." Love the smell, the taste is a two, tops.

The...Isuzu TFR needs dozens of improvements and is unlikely to pass an MOT by western standards.


Jing said they will keep doing ''whatever it takes'' to keep the trusty pick-up truck on the road.

He added: ''There are lots of unusual ways to fix a car and keep them working. We will keep this car alive for as long as we can. I don't think this truck will impress many girls, but it has been good for us.''

And what more do you need from a vehicle? You don't need a car to impress girls, you just need a car that gets you from point A to point B without incident. And, at least in this case, a passenger to operate your windshield wipers.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Johann, who agrees this certainly beats my idea of having a friend hang onto the hood and constantly wipe the windshield with their shirt.

  • TheQiwiMan

    When I was a kid, I thought McGyver's inhuman talent to improvise things was pretty impressive. Then I realized his ability to rock the Feathered Mississippi Mudflap was the real talent.

    https://www.thewrap.com/wp-...

  • WhiteEagle2

    This gag was in the "Sorry to Bother You" movie. You can actually see by the car they used in the movie. You can see the ropes still tied to the wipers in the photo.

    https://store.sorrytobother...

  • Jenness

    Redneck ingenuity; how poverty + cleverness transcends borders.

  • Rachael P. Blount

  • Gingerbread

    "I don't think this truck will impress many girls" > I'm not a girl but I'm impressed that these guys are still alive after driving it.

  • Jenness

    And giggling - I think it's their child-like joy that will capture their local ladies' hearts. But I'm a romantic.

  • Irina Abramovich

    1st!!!!!!! This truck looks safe to be in for two reasons: 1) the doors aren’t hooked up to loaded guns shooting bullets at your face, and, 2) the windshield wiper rope looks strong enough to last at least 30 years of being in use.

