Problem Solving: A Hammer That Dispenses Nails As Needed

August 27, 2018

Hammer with Collated Nail Dispenser - Michael Young patent pending

This is a video of industrial designer Michael Young discussing and demonstrating the framing hammer he developed that dispenses collated nails as you need them. The video is almost 25 minutes long though, so it's probably only for the hardest-core hammer lovers. "We are into this." The Hammer Bros., ladies and gentlemen! I still remember kicking your asses for the first time in Super Mario Bros. "Yeah, you never beat us." Nintendo made that game too hard. Also just how many hammers do you own to be able to constantly throw them at anybody who wanders by? And who throws hammers in the first place? Do you ever have to go pick them all up? "We make the goombas do it." You two are sociopaths, you know that?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Christian, who informed me he once tried to shooting a drone out of the sky with a nail gun. That couldn't have been safe, I must try it.

  • Homestar

    Uhh... Nail gun?

  • Cody j brown

    I have been framin residential houses for 6 years now and that would only be handy in a few times. Small hand drive nails are generally used for precise work

  • TheQiwiMan

    I worked construction for a couple years growing up, not having to carry two types of nails really would be a huge benefit.

