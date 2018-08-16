Open-Air Urinal On Bridge Overlooking Seine River In Paris Draws Criticism

This is a video news report about one of the eco-friendly (no flush) open-air urinals recently installed in Paris that are drawing criticism. This pisser is particularly distasteful to some residents though because of its location on a bridge overlooking the Seine, where tourist boats are passing by some guy presumably whistling "La Vie en rose" with his dingaling out.

some residents have complained that the bright red boxes are a blight on the picturesque streets of the city.

Others say there is something more than a little distasteful about encouraging men to urinate right on the street, even if it's into a box... "It's a little bit in the open, some people might be uncomfortable," he said as several boats packed with tourists floated past along the Seine... Local resident Francoise said she was "outraged" by its presence, describing it as "really not very attractive".

First of all, I will never be able to understand somebody's ability to pee so out in the open. I can barely pee in a public restroom if there's anybody else in there at all, I don't care if they're four urinals over. Peeing outside with people walking by? I haven't made eye contact with someone while I'm peeing since jail. Just forget about it. And I've only peed outside in the bushes a single time in my life, and that was on the White House lawn, but only to prove to the Maser Splinter I was ninja enough to join the crew.

Keep going for the video report.

Thanks to SS, who agrees the decent thing to do is pee your pants like a normal person with poor time management skills.