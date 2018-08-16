Open-Air Urinal On Bridge Overlooking Seine River In Paris Draws Criticism

August 16, 2018

This is a video news report about one of the eco-friendly (no flush) open-air urinals recently installed in Paris that are drawing criticism. This pisser is particularly distasteful to some residents though because of its location on a bridge overlooking the Seine, where tourist boats are passing by some guy presumably whistling "La Vie en rose" with his dingaling out.

some residents have complained that the bright red boxes are a blight on the picturesque streets of the city.


Others say there is something more than a little distasteful about encouraging men to urinate right on the street, even if it's into a box...

"It's a little bit in the open, some people might be uncomfortable," he said as several boats packed with tourists floated past along the Seine...

Local resident Francoise said she was "outraged" by its presence, describing it as "really not very attractive".

First of all, I will never be able to understand somebody's ability to pee so out in the open. I can barely pee in a public restroom if there's anybody else in there at all, I don't care if they're four urinals over. Peeing outside with people walking by? I haven't made eye contact with someone while I'm peeing since jail. Just forget about it. And I've only peed outside in the bushes a single time in my life, and that was on the White House lawn, but only to prove to the Maser Splinter I was ninja enough to join the crew.

Thanks to SS, who agrees the decent thing to do is pee your pants like a normal person with poor time management skills.

  • Meh

    Considering most of the new inhabitants of that city already ruined it, who really gives a shit about some urinal.

  • Walt Mistler

    The naysayers haven't been 64 yet.

  • Javier Arreola

    It's perfectly normal, perfectly healthy, just like breastfeeding

  • Munihausen

    That nice French lady should visit San Francisco.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Meh, people in Paris are pissin in the streets anyway, having a little hidey-hole for it's definitely an improvement.

  • James Mcelroy

    my thoughts exactly. Just a bunch of pretentious asses complaining about "ugly red boxes," but don't have a problem with people (dudes) constantly pissing in every alley. On a warm summer day Paris definitely smells of piss.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Yeah I lived a few years in Europe and regularly saw people pissing in the streets. I can't imagine Paris being any better, especially after the last few years' drastic demographic shift.

  • The Continental

    As long as you're not 'Dropping an Open Air Urinal Deuce'......seems ok to me.

  • Faye J. Jackson

  • mark

    I assume the women don't like it because they can't use it. If it wasn't for that, these things would put Starbucks and all the paid toilet attendants out of business.

  • shashi

    Paris ≠ Amsterdam

  • shashi

    firsts are like pee and the comment section is like pee and i am like pee and you are like pee and then the world pee. Someone wanna help me with this shit?

  • Bling Nye

    I dunno, I think you nailed it.

