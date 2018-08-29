Huh?: Pulsating Umbilical Cord iPhone Chargers For Sale

This is the Grow Cable, an iPhone charger designed by artist Mio I-zawa to look like an umbilical cord (previously posted HERE a long time ago, but for sale now). It moves and pulsates when you plug it in. Did I mention it costs $5,600? Weird art is expensive. In the artist's own words while I speculate how long it would take my dog to chew through one of these and shock herself:

The iPhone cable shaped as an umbilical cord, which keeps moving while it's charging. Now people bring their iPhone all the time in their lives. I designed the looking of this cable as an umbilical cord, which mother feeds energy to her baby. It moves as if it's trying to introduce iPhone into, just like to express an irony to people's dependance on iPhone.

Honestly, for $20, maybe. But for $5,600? That's a firm no. Like, the firmest no. If that no were a handshake it would be Andre The Giant's, and it would tear your arm clean off at the shoulder provided he's not absolutely disgusted by your clammy palm. "I just went to the bathroom." In your hand?

Keep going for several more shots and a video of the charger in action.

