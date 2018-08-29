Huh?: Pulsating Umbilical Cord iPhone Chargers For Sale

August 29, 2018

umbilical-cord-phone-charger-1.jpg

This is the Grow Cable, an iPhone charger designed by artist Mio I-zawa to look like an umbilical cord (previously posted HERE a long time ago, but for sale now). It moves and pulsates when you plug it in. Did I mention it costs $5,600? Weird art is expensive. In the artist's own words while I speculate how long it would take my dog to chew through one of these and shock herself:

The iPhone cable shaped as an umbilical cord, which keeps moving while it's charging. Now people bring their iPhone all the time in their lives. I designed the looking of this cable as an umbilical cord, which mother feeds energy to her baby. It moves as if it's trying to introduce iPhone into, just like to express an irony to people's dependance on iPhone.

Honestly, for $20, maybe. But for $5,600? That's a firm no. Like, the firmest no. If that no were a handshake it would be Andre The Giant's, and it would tear your arm clean off at the shoulder provided he's not absolutely disgusted by your clammy palm. "I just went to the bathroom." In your hand?

Keep going for several more shots and a video of the charger in action.

umbilical-cord-phone-charger-2.jpg

umbilical-cord-phone-charger-3.jpg

umbilical-cord-phone-charger-4.jpg

umbilical-cord-phone-charger-5.jpg

Thanks to The Water Ruffalo, who informed me his first thought after seeing this was Geekologie, which is obviously the warmest and fuzziest of feelings.

  • Draco Basileus

    Somehow I don't think "phone charger" was the first planned use for this thing.

  • Jenness

    I don't actually think it's the current real use for this. Kind of like all those
    vibration massagers sold at every drug store with old people putting them on their shoulders or back.

  • Gilbert

    eXistenZ is paused!

  • Megatron Jenkins

    "It's PIE-kull!"

  • MustacheHam

    I'm gonna pass on the sale of this giant flesh worm choking on a phone.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Well at least it's not retardedly expens-

  • Closet Nerd

    Have you seen the Andre the Giant special on HBO?!
    Amazing!!!!

  • Megatron Jenkins

    Stay on-topic, much?

  • GeneralDisorder

    Needs to pulsate more slowly and more quietly.

  • shashi

    with more peristalsis

  • Munihausen

    Very David Lynch.

  • Jesus Presley ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ™

    David Cronenberg.

  • Megatron Jenkins

    eXistenZ.

