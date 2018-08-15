New McDonald's 'Experience Of The Future' Locations Will Look Like An Apple Store

These are several shots of the recently completed McDonald's flagship store in Chicago, the first of the company's 'Experience Of The Future' locations (there will be 5,000 renovated similarly, although probably not nearly as extravagantly, by 2020). The 19,000 square foot Apple store lookalike features floor to ceiling windows, "self-order kiosks, table service, mobile order and pay, and delivery", as well as over 70 trees inside (perfect for carving your girlfriend's initials inside a heart) and on-site solar panels. But what about clean bathrooms? And since when has anybody expected any glitz or glamor from a trip to McDonald's? I only expect three things from a trip to McDonald's: a reasonably priced two cheeseburger extra value meal, a possible fight in the parking lot, and the ice cream machine being broken.

Keep going for a handful more shots.

Thanks to v, who agrees they should really work on the ice cream machine situation before building space restaurants.