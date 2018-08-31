Nature, Up Close And Personal: A Hummingbird Feeder That Attaches To The Brim Of Your Hat

August 31, 2018

This is one of the hummingbird feeders made by Jeff Driscoll of Etsy shop Coppervine Feeders. This particular model costs around $14 and clips to the front of a baseball hat or visor so you can witness the tiny miracles that are hummingbirds up close and personal (previously: this right-between-the-eyes hummingbird feeder mask). Man, I love hummingbirds so much. I suspect I got that from my grandparents, who were avid birdwatchers. Or, who knows, maybe I got it from a public toilet seat, nobody knows how these things work.

Thanks again to Dev, who agrees you haven't lived until you've experienced a butterfly drinking your tears.

  • Ollie Williams

    That dude looks like he is DEFINITELY going to fuck that hummingbird.

  • Cubianer

    #NoKinkShaming

  • Ollie Williams

  • Megatron Jenkins

  • Jenness

    Too bad that the picture makes the guy look like a hummingbird serial killer. Terrifying!

  • TheQiwiMan

    #NoKinkShaming

  • TheQiwiMan

    Finally, my desperate need to stand motionless for hours, and stare deeply into the eyes of a small bird can be satisfied!

  • Regina J. Snell

