Mutaaant!: Man Can Walk Forward With His Feet Facing Backwards

August 24, 2018

This is a video highlighting Moses Lanham (aka Mr. Elastic), who, thanks (or no thanks) to falling "18 feet from a rope at the age of 14", developed BONUS LEVELS of "cartilage in his ankles, knees and hips, which allow him to rotate his feet without pain." And this is a video of him walking forwards with his feet facing almost completely backwards. I feel like I twisted both my ankles just watching it, and now I'm afraid to look down. I'm notorious for rolling my ankles, you know. WARNING: NOT FOR THE SQUEAMISH -- check this out. Pretty gnarly, right? That's not even the worst I've done. "How are you feet even still attached, GW?" The same way my penis is. "With duct tape?" And model airplane glue.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Christina D, who agrees somebody is missing out on a lucrative career with a traveling circus.

  • Cup-O-Jesus

    Holy crap he was right i do feel squeamish. Think I'm gonna squeam!

  • Fartbutt

    And I'm gonna cream

  • Gilbert

    So what? I can do that and didn't even need to have a lame superhero origin story first...

  • Tom327Cat

    135 degrees /= 180 degrees

  • Draco Basileus

    Anybody know how to cleanup vomit from my keyboard?

  • Jenness

    Was going to watch but now I won't. Thanks for the warning.

  • TheQiwiMan
  • Frédéric Purenne

    That movie was nice, a shame is was so low budget.

