Mutaaant!: Man Can Walk Forward With His Feet Facing Backwards

This is a video highlighting Moses Lanham (aka Mr. Elastic), who, thanks (or no thanks) to falling "18 feet from a rope at the age of 14", developed BONUS LEVELS of "cartilage in his ankles, knees and hips, which allow him to rotate his feet without pain." And this is a video of him walking forwards with his feet facing almost completely backwards. I feel like I twisted both my ankles just watching it, and now I'm afraid to look down. I'm notorious for rolling my ankles, you know. WARNING: NOT FOR THE SQUEAMISH -- check this out. Pretty gnarly, right? That's not even the worst I've done. "How are you feet even still attached, GW?" The same way my penis is. "With duct tape?" And model airplane glue.

Keep going for the video.

