Motorcycle Tire Burnout And Explosion Caught In Super Slow-Motion

August 10, 2018

This is a video of French Youtuber Stéphane Couchoud and a friend over-inflating a motorcycle's rear tire (to seven bar, ~ 102 PSI) with the intention of doing a burnout and watching it explode in super-slow motion (28,500 fps). Well that tire splits open like the turkey in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation so MISSION ACCOMPLISHED. If my last major mission had gone so equally according to plan I would have wooed Jennifer K in my senior geology class in college and we'd be married and living happily ever after right now. "What's that now?" Nothing dear! "No no no, I want to hear more about this Jessica." I just made her up, I didn't even take geology in college. "Mhmm." Rocks are for catapults -- that's all I know, I swear!

Keep going for the video, but skip to 2:30 for the really juicy stuff (and turn on the closed captioning if you care what they're saying but don't speak French). Also, do you think my girlfriend bought the whole geology thing? "Depends, does she normally rummage through the knife drawer when she buys something you say?" Gotta go!

Thanks to Ricky D, who agrees these guys are probably gonna have a hard time patching that hole.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    I love these little windows into GW's life.

    https://hips.hearstapps.com...

  • Meh

    Seems to me this is kind of a waste of a good tire, but what do i know.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    You can clearly see at 0:42 how this tire was certainly not good anymore.

  • GeneralDisorder

    What is this? The Slowmo French Guys?

    These guys look exactly like someone who would do frequent motorcycle burnouts.

  • TheQiwiMan

    PROTIP: turning on the CC gives you the English translation if, like me, you don't hablar the Frenchspañol.

  • Megan F. Dickerson

