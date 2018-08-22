Mmmm: 3,200 Year Old Cheese Found In Ancient Egyptian Tomb

August 22, 2018

worlds-oldest-cheese.jpg

This is a shot of the ancient cheese that was discovered filling a ceramic jar buried alongside Ptahmes, a former governor of Memphis, Egypt (from1290-1213 BC). I remember spending some time in Memphis in Assassins Creed: Origins. Good times, killed a lot of bad people. But enough about my wicked assassin skills before I remember all the civilians I accidentally ran over with my chariot, what about the cheese?

Analysis showed that the dairy product was produced by mixing milk from goat, sheep, and, strangely, African buffalo--a species not typically associated with domestic animals kept and milked in modern Africa. Analysis of the canvas cloth showed it was good for holding solid, and not liquid, substances; this cloth was likely used to cover the cheese, or the possibly the top of the jar.


But the researchers also found peptide markers consistent with Brucella melitensis--a bacterium that causes brucellosis. Not surprisingly, this cheese was unpasteurized, making it a potentially dangerous, albeit tasty, food.

Brucellosis isn't typically fatal, but it is nasty. Symptoms include fever, night sweats, malaise, and muscle pain, with long-term health issues including arthritis, swelling of the testicles, chronic fatigue, and endocarditis (swelling of the heart), among many other conditions.

Well of course the cheese was unpasteurized and contained some undesirable bacteria -- it was made 3,200 years ago. Louis Pasteur didn't develop the pasteurization process until the 1880's. That said, I'm pretty I recently ate some bad cheese and have developed brucellosis myself. I have a lot of the symptoms: night sweats, muscle pain, chronic fatigue and, perhaps most noticeable, swollen testicles. Just kidding they've always been this big you want me to wrecking ball my cubicle wall to prove it or what?

Thanks to Dan G, who agrees they should at least auction little pieces off for adventurous eaters like myself.

Dog Excitedly Watches Herself Win An Agility Competition On Television

Previous Story

Russian Weapons Manufacturer Unveils Super Questionable Looking 5-Ton Mech

Next Story
  • Beard

    Where's Steve1989 when you need him?

  • Beanhimself

    1,168,000 day cheddar? I want some

  • Jenness

    Me too, I would try it

  • Tigerh8r

    Pssht! I've had older cheese than that in snack crackers while fishing with my grandfather back in the 70's. My testicles are kind'a huge...

  • Eric Ord

    Reminds me of the trash Meh has been talking. Old. Disgusting. Nobody likes it.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    so there's precedent for being buried with cheese. just wait until my family sees this...

  • Sheryl G. Flores

    MY previous check was 5 thousand dollars for Working twelve h weekly online. Sister's friend has been making $11k monthly For a While now And she is working about 20 H Weekly. I was amazed how easy it was once I tried it. This has endless potential... This is what I do> lnk.direct/7DCs

  • TheQiwiMan

    I'd totally try a bite.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    Sometimes, diseases and illnesses are worth it. Cheeses and pork chops are to die for.

  • Joebags !

    That cheese is growing cheese its so old!

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: ancient, back in the day, cheese, eating things, egypt, fascinating, food, food technology, history, i'll give you ten bucks to let me eat a piece, let's dig in, looks cottage to me, man when i die i want to be buried with cheese too, old, the more you know
Previous Post
Next Post