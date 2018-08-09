Man Performs Beautiful Evolution Of Video Game Music On Piano

August 9, 2018

piano-video-game-music.jpg

This is a video of pianist and Youtuber Vinheteiro (aka Starey McEyecontact) performing 38 years of video game music from 1980 to 2018 (from Pac-Man to Cuphead, but technically only through 2017 because that's when Cuphead came out. But what do I know? I'm just a man who found out he's actually two years older than he thought he was because his parents didn't want to make him feel bad about struggling through kindergarten three times). It was an enjoyable listen, particularly if you like video game themes or piano music. If you like both, oh boy, you're gonna want to sit down for this one.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to carey, who informed me she listens to relaxing covers of Zelda music to help her fall asleep. Me? I wear earmuffs so I can't hear people yelling or car alarms going off.

  • hearevil

    Is it me or does he look like Chris "The Rabid Wolverine" Benoit?

  • GeneralDisorder

    I think I get why my ex wife would yell at me for typing and staring at her. It's because she's an asshole.

    But it's also kinda creepy I guess.

  • Brent Turcotte

    ill stick with listening to laura , this guy is creepy as fuck

  • Adibobea9

    Exactly, nothing compares to her talents. She does it on the fly and has no need for cuts between songs…

  • adsffda

    "man preforms a 'beautiful evolution' piano cover of the skyrim theme" is this not just the morrowind theme?

  • The_Wretched

    I still hate piano music. Him I could hire to glare at people.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    You can tell it's a bit more difficult when he's looking at the piano and not scolding me by sight.

  • Bling Nye

    I'm the same way when I'm playing piano masturbating.

  • Joebags !
  • TheQiwiMan

    LOL that wasn't Minecraft, that was Gymnopedie﻿. And I was hoping he'd throw in at least some song from Final Fantasy. Oh well, still awesome.

  • TheQiwiMan

    I love this so much.

    This is now the music I listen to on infinite loop while working.

  • Linda M. Kim

  • Joebags !

    Best.Comment.EVER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Dominic

    stop looking at me while you're playing music!

  • TheQiwiMan

    Careful, there. That's how he gets you to fall in love with him.

