Man Performs Beautiful Evolution Of Video Game Music On Piano

This is a video of pianist and Youtuber Vinheteiro (aka Starey McEyecontact) performing 38 years of video game music from 1980 to 2018 (from Pac-Man to Cuphead, but technically only through 2017 because that's when Cuphead came out. But what do I know? I'm just a man who found out he's actually two years older than he thought he was because his parents didn't want to make him feel bad about struggling through kindergarten three times). It was an enjoyable listen, particularly if you like video game themes or piano music. If you like both, oh boy, you're gonna want to sit down for this one.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to carey, who informed me she listens to relaxing covers of Zelda music to help her fall asleep. Me? I wear earmuffs so I can't hear people yelling or car alarms going off.