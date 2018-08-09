Man In Homemade Electric Suit Made Out of Rollerblades Spotted On Highway In China

August 9, 2018

This is a video containing several clips of a man who built a homemade electric rollersuit (similar to one of these) and took it out for a spin on a Chinese highway before being apprehended by the police. Yeah, that doesn't seem safe. Of course nothing in this world seems safe anymore, so why not just live your life to the fullest? Die doing what you love. You want to build a zipline from the top of your parents' house to the mailbox using yarn? I'll be the first to tell you that sounds like a fantastic idea.

  • Closet Nerd

    Just throw one of those 6' high safety flags they used to put on the back of our bikes

  • dylan visser

    Ah, there's my Uber.

  • paperboy

    Asshole.

  • Damon Sherman

    would need some flags of pennants to make him more visable. kinda of like how you tie neon straps to things hanging out behind your car.

  • Meh

    Awesome guy. What bravery!

  • Douchy McDouche

    Darwin Awards 2018 nominee right there.

  • Eric Ord

    It's not a Darwin Award nominee unless they kill or sterilize themselves. This guys obviously got the presence of mind, reflexes, and agility to cope with his environment, so SHUT UP

  • Douchy McDouche

    My bad, meant to say potential nominee. Now unbunch those panties from your bleeding crotch.

  • Eric Ord

    NEVER

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    well this dude definitely has a big pair, so his nuts are most likely being trashed on the pavement behind him as he goes

  • GeneralDisorder

    Well hold on there. We don't know where the battery pack is. Maybe the battery is cooking his genitals, therefore sterilizing him?

  • The_Wretched

    if it's not an insertable battery pack,I'll be disappointed.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Everything is insertable if you're brave enough.

  • Walt Mistler

    Generally he'd be known as a statistic but there's no numbers on this yet.

  • TheQiwiMan

    What a stupid, but fantastic way to die.

  • GeneralDisorder

    This is definitely not the first roller blade suit. But it's the first electric driven one I've seen.

