Lowered Scion With Ultra-Cambered Wheels Gets Stuck On Speed Bump At Car Show

August 24, 2018

This is a video from a recent Georgia car show of a lowered Scion FR-S with ultra-cambered wheels getting stuck on a speed bump. Thankfully, a bunch of guys really putting their backs into it are able to get it off, just like a caring lover would.

Thanks to Cody, who agrees Inspector Gadget would never have that problem.

  • Jake Jones

    well if you needed proof kids are indeed getting dumber.... there it is.

  • Talon184

    You'd think that after all the time, money and effort put into customizing that car, they'd know better than to try to go over a speed bump.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Where does he normally drive that there are no speedbumps?

  • TBo in BC

    What? No huge rear wing for epic downforce on a front wheel drive?

  • Ollie Williams

    FR-S and BRZ are RWD.

  • Didn't notice the back wheels spinning? No front drive here.

  • FearlessFarris

    Anyone with a tape measure or ruler could have identified that problem in advance.

  • Cup-O-Jesus

    Penis size?

  • Eric Ord

    That car was just doing an impression of Meh getting caught up on one of my insults & letting it ruin his day

  • Frédéric Purenne

    As a car buff, this pleases me to no end.

  • Wraith

    Just why???
    Am I the only one who thinks those wheels and pipes look stupid?
    I get lowering a car for handling, but that would handle like crap.

  • TwiZtedS

    Because Hellaflush, yo!

  • TheQiwiMan

    Intent: Make car look super cool

    Result: Car can no longer perform basic functions of a car

    NAILED IT

