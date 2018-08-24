Lowered Scion With Ultra-Cambered Wheels Gets Stuck On Speed Bump At Car Show
This is a video from a recent Georgia car show of a lowered Scion FR-S with ultra-cambered wheels getting stuck on a speed bump. Thankfully, a bunch of guys really putting their backs into it are able to get it off, just like a caring lover would.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to Cody, who agrees Inspector Gadget would never have that problem.
