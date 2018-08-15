Little Girls Drop Roman Candles, Have A Terrible Time

This is a short video of a father giving his two daughters Roman candles on their porch and letting nature run its course. Its course being two dropped Roman candles and a lot of screaming and crying. I'm gonna go out on a limb and assume this father isn't gonna have to worry about his daughters ever experimenting with fireworks on their own. Admittedly, not a bad parenting technique. Granted not a good parenting technique either, but at least he has two volunteers to stay home and keep an eye on the dogs every Fourth Of July from now on.

Keep going for the whole video.

