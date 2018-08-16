Just An Idiot Performing A Superman On His Motorbike Down A San Antonio Highway

August 16, 2018

This is a video from San Antonio, Texas where a motorist spotted some idiot Superman-ing down the highway on his motorbike. Is that him humping the bike or is he about to lose control and wipe out? I like how cars are honking at him (but Jesus, keep your distance). What could possibly motivate a person to do this? And, even more importantly, what could possibly motivate a person to not do this anymore? "A spike strip." I like the way you think.

  • The_Wretched

    10:1 he was wearing a tenga and got off.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    As long as he's not splitting lanes, I see no problem.

  • tyr2180

    This is a problem that is about to solve itself.

  • jimmycleaver

    Must be too sensitive to sit down with a tiny splinter on your ass.

  • Closet Nerd

    I strategically placed stick will do the trick too...

  • Wooder

    Maybe he has a medical issue with his ass: constipation, boil on ass, colon cancer.
    We cannot judge...
    FYI to the car following the idiot...get a lot closer! we don't want any survivors.

  • James Mcelroy

    probably discolored anal flaps.

  • Closet Nerd

    Do you mean Rectal Prolapse?
    [Google image search]

  • Wooder

    I did the mistake of looking up this...DON'T. Why would you know this condition???

  • The_Wretched

    It's a porn thing.

  • Closet Nerd

    Now i gotta look that up while you look up Rectal Prolapse....

  • James Mcelroy

    a Zigerian scammer told me about it.

  • Closet Nerd

    I just imagine punching one of those anal flaps like Rocky on a speed bag [biddilly-biddilly biddilly-biddilly]

  • TheQiwiMan

    Supermanning while speeding down a busy highway = stupid

    Filming vertically while speeding down a busy highway = equally stupid.

  • Faye J. Jackson

