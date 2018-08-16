Just An Idiot Performing A Superman On His Motorbike Down A San Antonio Highway
This is a video from San Antonio, Texas where a motorist spotted some idiot Superman-ing down the highway on his motorbike. Is that him humping the bike or is he about to lose control and wipe out? I like how cars are honking at him (but Jesus, keep your distance). What could possibly motivate a person to do this? And, even more importantly, what could possibly motivate a person to not do this anymore? "A spike strip." I like the way you think.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to Christian, who agrees there's nothing super about this man.
