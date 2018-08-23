Just A Truck Driving Down Interstate With A Grandma In A Wheelchair In The Bed

August 23, 2018

This is a video from (you'll never guess it, not in a million years) Tampa, Florida of a truck cruising down Interstate 75 with an elderly woman in a wheelchair strapped in the back of the bed. At least she isn't rolling around loose -- plus she has a tire and a traffic cone and some lumber (presumably her ramp) to keep her company. The guy filming calls it redneck Uber. Obviously, this is the perfect video to show your parents when they're getting on your nerves and you're threatening to drop them off at an old folks home the first opportunity you get. Just show them the video on your phone, look them dead in the eyes, and tell them you're not above this, and you don't even have any rope.

Keep going for the video. Also, after slowing down the video I think that might actually be her husband driving.

Thanks to n0nentity, who agrees they should have at least given her a pinwheel.

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    The worst part is getting the bugs out of Me-ma's old lady perm.

  • Of course it's Florida.

  • The_Wretched

    Is she stable for turns?

  • Jenness

    That's what I'd want to see

  • Closet Nerd

    Clark, can you check on Aunt Ellen back there?

  • Emmitt Morgans

    Hmm... I was thinking Granny Clampett, but I'll allow a reference to Imogene Coca.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    alternative title: "Grandma with Truck for Legs Sprints Down Highway"

  • TheQiwiMan

    We don't have the whole story here.

    I mean, just how bad was grandma's gas?

