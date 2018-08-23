Just A Truck Driving Down Interstate With A Grandma In A Wheelchair In The Bed

This is a video from (you'll never guess it, not in a million years) Tampa, Florida of a truck cruising down Interstate 75 with an elderly woman in a wheelchair strapped in the back of the bed. At least she isn't rolling around loose -- plus she has a tire and a traffic cone and some lumber (presumably her ramp) to keep her company. The guy filming calls it redneck Uber. Obviously, this is the perfect video to show your parents when they're getting on your nerves and you're threatening to drop them off at an old folks home the first opportunity you get. Just show them the video on your phone, look them dead in the eyes, and tell them you're not above this, and you don't even have any rope.

Thanks to n0nentity, who agrees they should have at least given her a pinwheel.