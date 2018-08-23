Impressive Drone Light Show To Celebrate Chinese Valentine's Day

August 23, 2018

These are a couple videos of 777 drones putting on a very impressive choreographed light display to celebrate the recent Qixi Festival (aka Chinese Valentine's Day) in China. The festival celebrates the annual meeting of the cowherd and weaver girl in ancient mythology. Their story while I launch a few foam heart tipped arrows over my cubicle wall and hope for the best:

The general tale is a love story between Zhinü (the weaver girl, symbolizing Vega) and Niulang (the cowherd, symbolizing Altair). Their love was not allowed, thus they were banished to opposite sides of the Silver River (symbolizing the Milky Way). Once a year, on the 7th day of the 7th lunar month, a flock of magpies would form a bridge to reunite the lovers for one day.

Man, I'm a sucker for tales of forbidden love. It's like when I was growing up and my parents told me I couldn't marry who I wanted. "It was a Ninja Turtle action figure." IT WAS APRIL O'NEIL, THE LOVE OF MY LIFE. And, okay, Michelangelo. *shrug* We were all committed to make it work.

Keep going for the videos.

Thanks to lizzy, who agrees this year, say it with a drone show.

How To: Blow Out An LED Like A Candle

Previous Story

Woopsie: Bicyclist With Ceramic St. Jude Statue On His Back Crashes Into Back Of Car

Next Story
  • Jenness

    I wonder how long it will take before we see drone sex scenes? Because that arrow heart thing was pretty dang suggestive.

  • TheQiwiMan
  • GeneralDisorder

    I wonder if that picture came from Denny's Beer Barrel and Pub in Clearfield, PA?

    I've been there a couple times. They have absurdly large burgers. That one looks like the smallest of the challenge burger. The 2 pound patty.

    Edit: likely the 9-6er (6 pound patty). There's 6 pickles on the top.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: beautiful, celebrating things, celebration, china, choreographed, drones, festival, holidays, impressive, light show, lights, love, love is in the air (jk jk it's a bunch of drones), mythology, neato, oh wow, programming, so that's what that looks like, video
Previous Post
Next Post