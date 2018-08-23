Impressive Drone Light Show To Celebrate Chinese Valentine's Day

These are a couple videos of 777 drones putting on a very impressive choreographed light display to celebrate the recent Qixi Festival (aka Chinese Valentine's Day) in China. The festival celebrates the annual meeting of the cowherd and weaver girl in ancient mythology. Their story while I launch a few foam heart tipped arrows over my cubicle wall and hope for the best:

The general tale is a love story between Zhinü (the weaver girl, symbolizing Vega) and Niulang (the cowherd, symbolizing Altair). Their love was not allowed, thus they were banished to opposite sides of the Silver River (symbolizing the Milky Way). Once a year, on the 7th day of the 7th lunar month, a flock of magpies would form a bridge to reunite the lovers for one day.

Man, I'm a sucker for tales of forbidden love. It's like when I was growing up and my parents told me I couldn't marry who I wanted. "It was a Ninja Turtle action figure." IT WAS APRIL O'NEIL, THE LOVE OF MY LIFE. And, okay, Michelangelo. *shrug* We were all committed to make it work.

Keep going for the videos.

Thanks to lizzy, who agrees this year, say it with a drone show.