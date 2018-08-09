I'm Rich!: Video Of An Ant Trying To Steal A Diamond From A Gem Dealer's Table

August 9, 2018

This is a video of a tiny ant attempting to steal a loose diamond from the table of a gem wholesaler, presumably to ask his special ant lady-friend to marry him. Sadly, she's almost certainly going to say no, referencing ants are supposed to be able to lift over fifty times their body weight (and roll even way more than that), and she expected significantly more rock. "Please, I've seen dung beetles propose with more impressive turds," I imagine her saying if she's anything like my ex.

Keep going for the whole video while I train an ant colony to rob Kay Jewelers for me, then Jared.

Thanks to Elizabeth, who agrees this trained ant robbery idea really isn't the dumbest one I've had.

  • Julia

    She's a female. Why does every article about an animal, ever, always assume the 'cute little guy' is a male? It bugs me no end. Makes me so antsy. I hate to be antagonistic, but the idea that all animals are male until proven otherwise is just fAntasy. I c'ant even. I just feel like I need to speak out, for the lady bugs everywhere.

  • Auntie Mumpsimus

    THANK YOU.

  • Megan F. Dickerson

  • GeneralDisorder

    Take my upvote and shut up! Or keep commenting. Whichever you prefer.

  • adsffda

    counterfeit jewelry, this is rock candy

  • Mark

    I would name him Mr. Krabs

  • Or was he trained to steal diamonds by an upcoming supervillain?

  • TheQiwiMan

    If the artificial scarcity were ended, and De Beers were forced to open their vault to let all their diamonds flood into the diamond market, you could get a huge rock for pennies.

    One of the biggest widescale scams in world history.

  • shashi

    its not just the artificial scarcity. They have convinced people that diamonds are inherently desirable so the sudden influx would simply cause a temporary price crash as people along the supply chain scramble to find a new trade price equilibrium and some will inevitably hoard the low priced stones. At the retail end, demand will stay the same and possibly increase if prices are lowered however the public wont be rushing out to sell all their diamonds (i.e. no runs on the bank) because most are bought as keepsakes rather than as investments. They will still be worth something as long as people covet them. Also diamonds have industrial applications so a they would still have value even if we no longer used them as gems

  • GeneralDisorder

    I was just thinking... that diamond is probably worth roughly the same as the ant that's stealing it. Gem dealer doubled his money with an infestation.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Also, lots of gems (particularly birth stones) used to be used in engagement and wedding bands until a successful ad campaign by da-bears. Rotten scoundrels!

  • mark

    ants can't read, so they don't know that

  • MustacheHam

    ohs nos! It's the work of the Zoo Keeper's ancestor!
    (Futurama ref)

  • mark

    This must be a silly Russian ant

  • TheQiwiMan

    He DID seem to be in quite a hurry..

  • mark

    no, just drunk

  • TheQiwiMan

    he.. he was rushin'...

