I'm Flying, Jack!: Sheep Gets Stuck In A Tire Swing, Starts Swinging

August 22, 2018

This is a short video of a sheep that got stuck in a tire swing (because why wouldn't it?), and started swinging whenever it tried to run. Or maybe it was actually swinging on purpose -- I don't know, I don't think like a sheep. "What do you think like, GW?" Maybe a gifted six or seven year old? "That's being generous." Why don't we call a single sheep a shoop?

Thanks to hairless, who clearly isn't a sheep on account of the not having hair. I kill at Guess Who?

  • Jenness

    I can't get this song out of my head now "And we was just a swingin!" LOL .... https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • Eric Ord

    Me on the Geekologie message boards :(

  • Corky McButterpants

    and I thought rabbit's were the promiscuous ones! Bitch dun gone invented a sex swing.
    Release the tup.

  • GeneralDisorder

    This is the opening to New Zealand BDSM.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Don't get fleeced, that baad boy sheep just herd that tire-swings WOOL, and is living a more glorious life than ewe.

  • Irina Abramovich

    The sheep looks happy and that’s all that matters!

  • Sheryl G. Flores

