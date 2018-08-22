I'm Flying, Jack!: Sheep Gets Stuck In A Tire Swing, Starts Swinging

This is a short video of a sheep that got stuck in a tire swing (because why wouldn't it?), and started swinging whenever it tried to run. Or maybe it was actually swinging on purpose -- I don't know, I don't think like a sheep. "What do you think like, GW?" Maybe a gifted six or seven year old? "That's being generous." Why don't we call a single sheep a shoop?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who clearly isn't a sheep on account of the not having hair. I kill at Guess Who?