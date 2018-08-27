I'm A Cat Now: Little Tortoise Follows Feline Friend Through Cat Door

This is a short video of a tortoise who, after watching a cat, learns how to use a pet door to enter a home. I assume he's a pet? That or a burglar. When reached for comment about the feat, the Ninja Turtles wouldn't stop bragging about how Master Splinter taught them all how to use doorknobs like that makes them some sort of geniuses or something. *trying to open door* "You have to hit the elevator call button first." OH PISS OFF, DONATELLO.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Linby, who agrees if this tortoise keeps taking the time to explore houses he's never going to win the race.