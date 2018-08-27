I'm A Cat Now: Little Tortoise Follows Feline Friend Through Cat Door

August 27, 2018

This is a short video of a tortoise who, after watching a cat, learns how to use a pet door to enter a home. I assume he's a pet? That or a burglar. When reached for comment about the feat, the Ninja Turtles wouldn't stop bragging about how Master Splinter taught them all how to use doorknobs like that makes them some sort of geniuses or something. *trying to open door* "You have to hit the elevator call button first." OH PISS OFF, DONATELLO.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Linby, who agrees if this tortoise keeps taking the time to explore houses he's never going to win the race.

  • Doog

    Surely this will be made into a Disney movie soon

  • Eric Ord

    "I'm a cat now"? Kind of like Meh, except now he's a CHICKEN

  • TheQiwiMan

    Tortoises are the cutest way to get salmonella.

  • Eric Ord

    Pretty sure me eating raw eggs is

  • TheQiwiMan

    Very, very good point.

    Please forgive my mistake. SECOND cutest.

  • Eric Ord

    THIRD if you count Meh trying to fight me

