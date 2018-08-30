I Want Out: Fingernail Art That Looks Like Little Feet

August 30, 2018

This is an Instagram video of some feet inspired fingernail art created by a nail technician at one of Russia's Nail Sunny locations (previously: their teeth nails). It's unnerving. It's also not right for everyone. I would even argue it's not right for anyone. But what do I know? I'm just a man who once accidentally ripped a hangnail all the way to the elbow. "I'm never going to forgive you for that, just so you know." My girlfriend, ladies and gentlemen! Apparently reckless hangnail removal was not what she had in mind when she suggested I play doctor.

Keep going for the video. Also, if I'm in bed and feel my back getting scratched by feet fingernails I am getting out of bed and never returning.

  • James Mcelroy

    *rummaging through file cabinet, finds file named "not ok"* Ahhh, here it is...yes this is the one.

  • Wooder

    OK I just threw up and caught it.

    What is with the hair on the toes? Russian women have toe hair...catching throw up again.
    Why not armpit hair nails also...

  • TheQiwiMan

    Took me a sec to realize why these are so unnerving.

    Fingers make it look like massive elephant cankles.

    https://www.drdubrow.com/wp...

  • Wooder

    The women in the url picture have WAY too tight of socks...the feet look like zits at the end of their legs.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    dear lord. i intentionally didn't click on the link, but your description alone makes me shudder

