Harvard Researchers Develop Tiny, Soft Spiders Based On Peacock Spiders

August 20, 2018

silicone-spiders.jpg

Because apparently the future is going to be all spiders, this is a video detailing the soft, flexible spiders that researchers at Harvard have developed, inspired by peacock spiders. The spiders consist of 12 layers of silicone with embedded microfluid actuators in the head, jaws, abdomen and legs, which allow for nine independently controllable degrees of freedom, and five structural degrees of freedom. As with those tiny 3-D printed magnetic spiders, researchers hope these penny-sized arachnids will eventually play a role "in surgery, micro-manipulation, and wearable devices." I suppose anything really, just as long as their research wasn't in vain. I assume whoever invented slap bracelet was thinking the exact same thing.

Thanks to talon184, who wants to know why all researchers are convinced the future of medicine involves tiny spiders.

  • Jenness

    I don't get the whole spiders thing lately either. I'm not even afraid of spiders that much but if you are going to do something cool why not a unicorn or dragon?

  • TheQiwiMan

    Pretty cool, but disappointed the video didn't show it moving around or anything.

    Just kinda wiggled.

  • The_Wretched

    I also wanted them to crawl over me by the thousands. At least that's how I read your post.

  • bakuryu

    Was thinking the same until I realized it can only bend its legs up and down and not laterally.

