Harvard Researchers Develop Tiny, Soft Spiders Based On Peacock Spiders

Because apparently the future is going to be all spiders, this is a video detailing the soft, flexible spiders that researchers at Harvard have developed, inspired by peacock spiders. The spiders consist of 12 layers of silicone with embedded microfluid actuators in the head, jaws, abdomen and legs, which allow for nine independently controllable degrees of freedom, and five structural degrees of freedom. As with those tiny 3-D printed magnetic spiders, researchers hope these penny-sized arachnids will eventually play a role "in surgery, micro-manipulation, and wearable devices." I suppose anything really, just as long as their research wasn't in vain. I assume whoever invented slap bracelet was thinking the exact same thing.

Keep going for an informative video.

Thanks to talon184, who wants to know why all researchers are convinced the future of medicine involves tiny spiders.