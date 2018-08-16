Get It!: Dog Tries To Eat Pizza On Television Commercial

This is a short video of Pó D'Arroz the Weimaraner trying to lick the pepperoni and cheese off a pizza featured in a Pizza Hut commercial. I think we've all been there after a late night out. According to Pó D'Arroz's owner:

Pressed pause while the ads were on... came back to this

Obviously, there's some speculation the video is fake and something was smeared on the television because some people refuse to believe anything on the internet is real. The only thing I found fishy about the video is this: who goes to make a sandwich in the middle of a pizza commercial? You pick up your phone and you order that $5.99 each for 2 medium 2-toppings pizza deal. That said, I 100% believe the video is genuine because I have a dog who tries to eat everything, food or not. She'll lick the floor where things were dropped long after they're gone, and other places where nothing was ever dropped. I guarantee if I video-chatted Margaret right now she'd still be in the kitchen trying to lick the ghost of a pizza crust from my Super Bowl party.

Keep going for two versions of the video in case one doesn't work. Also, I like how at the end the little wiener dog who doesn't have the height to reach the television wants to smell the other dog's breath to see what he's missing.

Thanks to my friend Leslie A, who speculated this might actually be a Pizza Hut commercial inside a Pizza Hut commercial.