Freaky Deaky Squirming Tentacle Organism Washes Ashore In Vietnam

August 10, 2018

This is a video of some sort of squirmy alien that washed ashore in Vietnam. Unlike a really cool shell that would look perfect on my necklace, that does not look like something I would pick up off the beach. Some more info, including a quote from a local who clearly knows what's up:

[Tour guide and finder of the creature] Nam Du said: 'I don't know whether it's an animal, vegetation or something else.'


Local Kim Tho said: 'It's a monster. One day it will come back out of the ocean. It'll be ten times bigger.'

The mystery creature was later released back into the ocean - with locals still confused by what it was.

Experts believe that the creature is likely to be a piece of seaweed reacting to the air.

Seaweed reacting to the air, huh? Can any of you marine biologist corroborate that story? Because that looks like a *Googles prefix for a billion* gigapus to me. That's an octopus with a billion arms, just so we're clear. "I gathered that." I know you did, but there might be other people out there who don't get me the way that you do. "Which is?" All hot and bothered -- meet me in the supply closet.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees the oceans never cease to shock and amaze.

  • Doog

    "Good morning Vietnam!"

  • Michael Knight

    what kind of camera is filming this? i want to know, so that i'll never buy one. constantly out of focus.

  • Jesus Presley ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ™

    HAHAHA! That guy's all, "Let's eat this Muthaf#cka!"

  • Douchy McDouche

    Venom - in cinemas October 4.

  • Chris Farinha

    Ill eat it

  • EVANERV

    It is just a normal looking basket star trying to not die of dehydration, nothing odd about it.

  • Joebags !

    Dude...Right? Kind of upsetting if you ask me..

  • Geekologie

    EVANERV KEEPING IT REAL

  • Megan F. Dickerson

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    they are putting a lot of effort into the viral marketing campaign for the Venom movie

  • TheQiwiMan

    Cthulhuian nightmares like this are why I always affirm that sea creatures are aliens.

    Seriously, if NASA held a press conference and said they found something squirming around one of our deep space probes, and showed this thing, 100% of viewers would believe it was an alien.

    And these things live in our oceans like NBD.

  • MustacheHam

    It looks like a pubic hair of thy beast mentioned, good sir.

  • The_Wretched

    It is NBD

  • Joebags !

    Glad I'm not the only one!!

  • side effect

    Never. Stop. Screaming.

