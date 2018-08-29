Florida Man And Friends Live-Comment A Frog Trying To Eat A Moth That's Way Too Big (And Crawls Back Out Of Its Mouth)

Note: Some Florida Man language (cursing).

Just like that inspirational 'Don't Ever Give Up' poster of a frog choking a bird that's trying to eat it but with a role-reversal and a moth instead of a bird, this is a video of a frog trying to eat a moth that's entirely too gigantic for it (seriously, wait till you see the side of its abdomen!), and eventually crawls back out of the frog's mouth, all the while being live-commented by Florida Man and friends who are watching and filming. I think I speak for everyone when I say WTF, Mother Nature?! "I started drinking again." We need to get you to a meeting ASAP.

Keep going for the video, but skip to 0:25 if you just wanna be grossed out.

Thanks to Tenroll, who agrees every pizza is a personal pizza if you try hard and believe in yourself, but the same can't be said for moths.