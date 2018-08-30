Fashion House Releases $9,000 Coat That Looks Like Seven Layered Jackets

This is the $9,000 'Oversized Layered Parka Coat' from the fall/winter collection of fashion house Balenciaga (previously: their $1,500 shirt with another shirt sewn to it and $2,200 IKEA bag). The Oversized Layered Parka Coat is a heavy coat that looks like seven individually layered plaids and jackets. They're not though, it's all one piece, which is a relief because if I had to put on seven jackets every time I was leaving work in the afternoon it would already be time to come back the next morning by the time I was dressed. A lot of people are saying it reminds them of the scene from Friends where Joey wears all of Chandler's clothes at once because Chandler stole his underwear in retribution for Joey taking the cushions from his chair. Personally, I have not seen that episode so it did not remind me of that. Seven layers, that's ridiculous. You know the only thing I want with seven layers is? "Bean dip." Heck yeah, and heavy on the sour cream. You know when I was growing up I never even tried sour cream because of the name -- I thought it was cream that had gone bad. Obviously, if I had a time machine I would go back and slap the shit out of little me.

Keep going for a couple more shots including Joey for reference. And the scene from Friends because why not?

Thank to Cyndi M, who agrees if you need seven layers to stay warm you could save a fortune (and a bunch of miserable winters) moving somewhere more temperate.