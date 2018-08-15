Donald Duck Gets A Regular Sounding Voice On The New DuckTales Cartoon

This is a short clip from "The Shadow War!", an upcoming DuckTales episode where Donald Duck gets a regular-sounding voice (presumably only briefly), thanks to an electronic modifier voiced by guest star Don Cheadle. Who knew Donald could sound so smooth? I always thought his voice sounded like something stuck in a garbage disposal that you really hope works its way out on its own so you don't have to stick your hand in there and get it. My girlfriend likes to sneak up behind me and scare me whenever I have my hand in the disposal, which is why I rigged an air horn underneath the sofa cushion she always sits on when she gets home from work. And the toilet seat. And under the mattress on her side of the bed. I'll let you know how it goes! "Well?" Forgot about the horn in the bathroom, fair amount of poop everywhere, tore the shower curtain down. "You are the prank king!" My ears are still ringing and I probably have a concussion from the towel bar.

