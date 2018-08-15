Dinner And A Show: Pizza Delivery Boy Shows Off Very Impressive Piano Skills During A Delivery

This is a video of 18-year old Hungry Howie's pizza delivery specialist Bryce Dudal performing the third movement of Beethoven's 'Moonlight Sonata' (Piano Sonata No. 14) on a Sterling Heights, Michigan family's piano after asking them if he could play it while making a routine pepperoni pizza delivery. Clearly, somebody was hoping for a fiver. Me? I would have given him ten. "Bucks?" No -- seconds to get off my lawn. There's an Eyes Wide Shut style orgy going on in here, the special instructions explicitly stated you're supposed to leave the pizza by the stone lion statue and leave. Didn't you see the sock on the door? "Who orders pizza to an orgy anyways?" People with experience who love mushrooms and black olives.

Keep going for the performance, which really is fantastic, especially considering he's playing from memory and isn't a Westworld robot.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees the greatest gift a pizza delivery person can give you is free breadsticks and/or being willing to swing by the beer store for a 12-pack on their way over.