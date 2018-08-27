Dare To Dream: Alleged First Video Of Someone Performing A Standing Double Backflip

This is allegedly the first video uploaded to the internet of a standing double backflip performed on flat ground (and with no bouncy pad). For the sake of transparency, I'll be the first to admit I did not fact-check that claim. Also I'm not sure I'd technically call it a standing double backflip since he does step into the flip. I'll have to check the rulebook on that one. *checking rulebook* Yep, that's frowned upon. "That's a nudie magazine." I found it under the sofa when I was cleaning! "You were cleaning?" I found it under the sofa when I was chasing my lucky lotto scratcher nickel.

Keep going for the video, as well as a video of Nick Fry's journey to a double backflip. Personally, I'd be happy being able to perform a single standing backflip but whenever I'm practicing in a bounce castle some parent always comes to tell me I wasn't invited to this birthday party.

A post shared by 20 | TeamEH | Tricking ❤️ (@nickfryy) on Aug 22, 2018 at 1:56pm PDT

