Dare To Dream: Alleged First Video Of Someone Performing A Standing Double Backflip

August 27, 2018

This is allegedly the first video uploaded to the internet of a standing double backflip performed on flat ground (and with no bouncy pad). For the sake of transparency, I'll be the first to admit I did not fact-check that claim. Also I'm not sure I'd technically call it a standing double backflip since he does step into the flip. I'll have to check the rulebook on that one. *checking rulebook* Yep, that's frowned upon. "That's a nudie magazine." I found it under the sofa when I was cleaning! "You were cleaning?" I found it under the sofa when I was chasing my lucky lotto scratcher nickel.

Keep going for the video, as well as a video of Nick Fry's journey to a double backflip. Personally, I'd be happy being able to perform a single standing backflip but whenever I'm practicing in a bounce castle some parent always comes to tell me I wasn't invited to this birthday party.

A post shared by 20 | TeamEH | Tricking ❤️ (@nickfryy) on

Thanks to hairless, who dreams of becoming the first person to perform a triple backflip from seated in a folding chair.

  • im1dermike

    Hard to believe he's able to get so much rotation with balls as large as he has.

  • TheQiwiMan

    That is insanely impressive. Amazing.

  • Mark

    He'll be needing knee surgery when he gets older....guaranteed.

  • mark

    I think he will need back surgery before then

  • TheQiwiMan

    WORTH

    IT

  • Frédéric Purenne

    I got a strain by putting on my socks without sitting down this weekend.
    *sigh* I need to work out.

  • mark

    That's what flipping out is all about !

