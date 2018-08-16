Cool Video Game Inspired Door That Opens Geometrically

This is a video of logistics professional Warwick Turvey demonstrating the video game inspired shed door he built that "folds open and close in a precise geometric manner." Admittedly, that's a pretty sweet door (and very reminiscent of the door created by Austrian designer Klemens Torggler back in 2013, see second video), but it looks like it also increased your chances of mashing a finger in it, and I already have enough problems with regular doors. And don't even get me started on sliding doors. One time I crushed my entire hand in the sliding door of my parents' van. "One time?" Every time. Eventually my parents just started leaving me at home when they took my brother and sister to school in the morning.

Keep going for the video in case gifs aren't your thing.

Thanks to Damien, who agrees doors are cool, but gaping holes are ultra-low maintenance.