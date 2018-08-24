Conan The Barbarian x Clash Of The Titans Mashup For A Conan Vs Medusa Battle

August 24, 2018

This is footage from Conan the Barbarian mashed up with the Medusa scene from Clash Of The Titans to create a Conan vs. Medusa battle. Who would you put your money on? I bet on both of them so I couldn't lose. "You lost more money than you made though, didn't you?" How did you know?! "You don't gamble much, do you, GW?" Only with my life.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Ford Prefect, for inspiring me to watch Clash Of The Titans this weekend and wish I had a little mechanical owl friend like Bubo to keep me company.

