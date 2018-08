This is a video of Bear, who is a dog, demonstrating his ability to play fetch with himself using a trampoline. Hey -- I'm my own best friend too, Bear. Still, I do get lonely sometimes. Maybe you'd want to get together and hang out, maybe this weekend? *woof!* Not interested, got it.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees somebody deserves a tennis ball launcher for their birthday.