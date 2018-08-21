"Clair de Lune" Set To Visualizations Of A Lunar Day

August 21, 2018

This is a video of composer Claude Debussy's "Clair de Lune" ("light of the moon" or "moonlight"), inspired by Paul-Marie Verlaine's poem of the same name (plus the moon itself obviously), being performed by the National Symphony Orchestra along with moon visuals captured by the Lunar Reconnoissance Orbiter and animated with passing shadows to simulate a lunar day using 3D elevation mapping data of the moon's surface. It was all very beautiful to watch and to listen to. You know, it's weird to think that within a year you and I are both going to be living there. "On the moon?" Well obviously not in it, Jesus, we aren't dirty mole people.

Keep going for the video, and don't worry, I've already started stocking up on provisions.

Thanks to Allyson S, who can't wait for our first celebratory cocktail at the Moon Bar. Gosh, me too.

  • Eric Ord

    Nice visuals of the place where Meh is from

  • bakuryu

    4:07 Finally something that's not just a crater? But what's this?How it formed? Anyone know better?

  • shashi

    the mighty moon worm

  • bakuryu

    Is this a "how many circles can you count" type of video?
    Cause I'm stuck at 0.

    But I've watched it just 2 times until now.
    Maybe it's cause I'm not good at counting,but I'm able to do it at least until...well some (don't remember exactly right now, but it surely was much).
    Wait...There's somthing I can't tell traveling on my mind just right now... It seems.. ONE
    Told you.
    Well,in hindsight i think I've watched the video more times than what I've previously told you.

  • Not the best arrangement of the song. Also, too fast in many spots.

  • Jenness

    This is the FIRST (heh) video like this I've seen and it is very relaxing.

    Que me up for a drink at that moon bar too GW & Allyson S.

  • Eric Ord

    Que in't a word

  • James Mcelroy

    Que? Por que no?

  • TheQiwiMan

    Uh oh... somebody just earned the wrath of an Ord!

  • Eric Ord

    ???

