"Clair de Lune" Set To Visualizations Of A Lunar Day

This is a video of composer Claude Debussy's "Clair de Lune" ("light of the moon" or "moonlight"), inspired by Paul-Marie Verlaine's poem of the same name (plus the moon itself obviously), being performed by the National Symphony Orchestra along with moon visuals captured by the Lunar Reconnoissance Orbiter and animated with passing shadows to simulate a lunar day using 3D elevation mapping data of the moon's surface. It was all very beautiful to watch and to listen to. You know, it's weird to think that within a year you and I are both going to be living there. "On the moon?" Well obviously not in it, Jesus, we aren't dirty mole people.

Keep going for the video, and don't worry, I've already started stocking up on provisions.



Thanks to Allyson S, who can't wait for our first celebratory cocktail at the Moon Bar. Gosh, me too.