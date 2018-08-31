Cantina In Disneyland Star Wars Park Expansion Will Serve Booze

August 31, 2018

Because making money hand over fist wasn't already easy enough for Disneyland, the park has just announced that the Oga Cantina in their Star Wars: Edge Of The Galaxy park expansion will serve alcoholic cocktails (opening 2019 in Disneyland and Disney World -- Disney World has been serving alcoholic drinks inside the park since 2012). Previously, alcohol was only available inside Disneyland at the exclusive, members-only Club 33. Or by bringing your own 40-ounce water bottle filled with stiff margaritas like a normal person.

No self-respecting remote outpost on the edge of the galaxy would call itself a smuggler's planet without a cantina, and Black Spire Outpost [the name of the village in the new park expansion] is no exception.


Oga's Cantina is the kind of establishment that attracts some of the most interesting and disreputable characters in the galaxy. And you never know when a stormtrooper or a familiar face will show up. Patrons of the cantina come from across the galaxy to sample the famous concoctions created with exotic ingredients using "otherworldly" methods, served in unique vessels. With choices for kids and libations for adults, the cantina will make for a great stop!

Oh nice, they're gonna serve non-alcoholic drinks for kids too. How very disreputable smuggler's planet cantina of them. Could this not have been the only adults-only area of the park? It's supposed to be a bar. Nothing quite says this is where 'the most disreputable characters in the galaxy' hang out like a child crying that they want their already $16 Shirley Jedi Temple in a $22 BB-8 collectible take-home cup. I feel like this line isn't even moving, how long have we been waiting for a drink, anyways? "Forty minutes." It's crazy how Disney is so awesome and so awful simultaneously.

  • tim

    Just like any other attraction , the lineup here will be shortest in the morning. Drunk before noon at the happiest place on earth... Tick!

  • Star Wars Cantina does sound like a pretty fun place to get sauced. If only theme parks could do more locations based on movies.

    Personally I'd want to hang out in the back alleys of Big Trouble in Little China watching random Tong Wars break out with special effect lighting bolts and shit while drinking cocktails that make me feel "kind of invincible".

  • Munihausen

    I remember Star Wars - classic series. Too bad they never made any after Return of the Jedi - so much story left to tell!

  • Jenness

    While I agree there needs to be more adult-only places, this is a Disney park and really that's just not realistic. Most people who go here have kids with them.

    Now if you really want to get pissed, get annoyed that kids are allowed in Vegas.

  • Geekologie

    I am mad about everything

  • Frédéric Purenne

    I hope the holographic Han Solo will shoot first.

  • Regina J. Snell

  • Meh

    And now we wait for the outrange in Islamistan.

