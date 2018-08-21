Body Modded Cyborg Demonstrates How The RFID And NFC Chips He's Had Implanted In His Hands Allow Him To Live A Key-Free Life

This is a video of "body modification expert and self-described cyborg" Russ Foxx demonstrating how the RFID (radio frequency identification) and NFC (near field communication) chips he's had installed in his hands allow him to live an analog key-free life by unlocking his front door, starting his motorcycle's engine, and unlocking a concealment table he built with the chips. The NFC chip in his hand can also be scanned using an NFC-enabled Android phone to automatically download all his business contact info. THE FUTURE. No word what the horns on top of his head are capable of, but I suspect the answer would blow our minds. "They're just decorative." *brain explodes*

Keep going for the video of the nicest cyborg I've ever seen.

Thanks to OH, who informed me he plans on having some Doritos implanted in his hand. Okay, but I will try to bite you if I get hungry.