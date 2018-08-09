Bedchill: A Rolling Table That Can Roll Over The Top Of Your Bed For Breakfast In Bed Or Working

August 9, 2018

Because why leave bed if you don't have to, this is the Kickstarter video for Bedchill, an adjustable height table on wheels that can be rolled over the foot of your bed and up to the top so you can eat breakfast in bed or work on your computer. It's available in a basic model that's just a table (~$185 - $220 depending on the size of your bed) as well as a plus model that includes four power outlets, two USB chargers, two LED lights and two speakers (~$340 - $460), all powered by a retractable power cord through one of the table's legs. Obviously, if you're going to get one at all you might as well get one with all the bells and whistles. Me? I sleep in a sleigh bed for obvious Mr. and Mrs. Clause roleplaying purposes, so I'm not sure this would work for me without always having to lift it over the footboard portion of the bed. Although...it might be worth it. Are you thinking what I'm thinking? "Please tell me it doesn't involve using the table to set up a Santa's workshop assembly line with elves making toys while you and Mrs. Clause get it on." Wow, nevermind then.

Keep going for a bunch of before-and-afters and the Kickstarter video.

bedchill-before-and-after.jpg

Thanks to Jess, who agrees why only have breakfast in bed when you can have breakfast, lunch AND dinner in bed? Amen to that. Plus late night snacks.

Radio Show Caller Demonstrates His Impressive Ability To Repeat Any Phrase Backwards

Previous Story

Centauro: A Centaur Inspired Search And Rescue Robot That Can Karate Chop Boards In Half

Next Story
  • MadMonkey

    I'd rather have the Idiocracy recliner.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Sitting up in bed is terrible for long periods of time, especially with that one bed frame. Unless it comes with some kind of lumbar support, no sale!

  • kev ฅ^•ﻌ•^ฅ

    They sold a version like this at ikea for a while now.

  • tim

    Mr. and Mrs Clause sound like pet names two lawyers would call each other (I think you meant Claus)

  • The_Wretched

    It's all fun and games until the animate bed-table decides it wants affection and sits on your face in the early morning.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Tired of people calling you a couch potato? Shut those haters up with this sweet bed-confining table! Order now and we'll include a complimentary bedpan for no extra charge!

  • GeneralDisorder

    I lack the discipline to keep the side of my bed clear enough for something like this to work.

    Also I've had carpet in every bedroom I've had.

  • TheQiwiMan

    There is something incredibly unsettling about that man's beard, but I can't quite put my finger on it...

  • Douchy McDouche

    He glued his pubes to his face. Open and shut case.

  • TheQiwiMan

    glol

  • Mark

    Great for sweeping the cats off of the bed in the morning.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    won't buy until they incorporate a built-in mini-fridge/freezer and microwave

  • MustacheHam

    You're gonna need a complimentary bed pan.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    this guy gets it

  • Mark

    lol

  • Frédéric Purenne

    That's funny, because I thought of building this for myself with regular wheels, and the issue I found was it was too cumbersome. Now they're trying to sell one that looks even more cumbersome.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: bed, bedroom, breakfast in bed, different strokes for different folks, eating things, i've heard bedsores are all the rage these days, interior design, kickstarter, laptop, okay, problem solving, real products that exist, solving problems, table, whatever works, working
Previous Post
Next Post