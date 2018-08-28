Bear Casually Strolls Through Lobby Of The Stanley Hotel (Inspiration For The Overlook Hotel In 'The Shining')

This is a short video of a bear causally wandering through the lobby of the The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado. The Stanley Hotel was the inspiration for the Overlook Hotel in The Shining, and is considered a hotbed of paranormal activity, which apparently only started AFTER The Shining came out. That all sounds rather dubious. Just a few words of advice to be on the safe side though, Bear: no matter how many times those Bioshock Little Sisters invite you to, you do not want to play with them. Also don't go falling in love with the woman in room 237, she'll only break your heart. And by break your heart I mean turn into a disgusting rotting corpse in your arms after you kiss her, which I would argue is at least equal to if not worse than heartbreak.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Allesandra, who agrees all work and no play makes Bear a dull cub.