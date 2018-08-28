Bear Casually Strolls Through Lobby Of The Stanley Hotel (Inspiration For The Overlook Hotel In 'The Shining')

August 28, 2018

This is a short video of a bear causally wandering through the lobby of the The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado. The Stanley Hotel was the inspiration for the Overlook Hotel in The Shining, and is considered a hotbed of paranormal activity, which apparently only started AFTER The Shining came out. That all sounds rather dubious. Just a few words of advice to be on the safe side though, Bear: no matter how many times those Bioshock Little Sisters invite you to, you do not want to play with them. Also don't go falling in love with the woman in room 237, she'll only break your heart. And by break your heart I mean turn into a disgusting rotting corpse in your arms after you kiss her, which I would argue is at least equal to if not worse than heartbreak.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Allesandra, who agrees all work and no play makes Bear a dull cub.

  • TheQiwiMan

    That's not a real bear, that's just Bear the dog, who finally got so bored he decided to go on a Walkabout.

  • Jenness

    Thank goodness this didn't turn into a LiveLeak where some happy family with small children just so glad not to be working or at school get out of the elevator and paying no attention walk right up to it and then have it all go horribly wrong.

    No Timmy! That bear isn't an attraction - dear God.... gAHHHHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

    Because it IS the hotel in the Shining, ya know.

  • The_Wretched

    The feel is very Twin Peaks.

  • Wadie Nutkin

    I was thinking more "Lesbian in a bear costume" ala Hotel New Hampshire style. Shout-out to John Irving fans!

  • TheMajesticWaterRuffalo

    Just like that classic scene where a bear rides Jack Nicholson's character through the lobby, screaming about his love for rose colored rum!

    (I've never seen the movie)

  • Munihausen

    I've never seen the Shining, should probably do that.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Meh, it's overrated.

  • Joebags !

    said no one, EVER!

